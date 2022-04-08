PRC delivers five tractors to SIG

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

The Peoples Republic of China (PRC) have officially delivered five tractors aimed at improving local farmers’ ability in agriculture production.

The tractors were received yesterday by the Solomon Islands government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade at the Ministry of Infrastructure Development.

The recipients of the tractors include the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock with three tractors, and Sape farm and Goshen farm with one each.

Addressing the handover, Ambassador Li Ming said this event not only reflects the friendly relations between the governments and people of both countries but also China’s support to people in rural areas in Solomon Islands.

“I sincerely hope the machinery could improve local farmers capability building in agriculture production,” Mr Li said

“We wish the agricultural machinery could be used as early as possible. I firmly believe that it will provide local farmers with great assistance and sow seed of friendship between China and Solomon Islands to make more contributions to the economic development and the well-being of all Solomon Islanders.”

Jeremiah Manele, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, said the tractors will empower farmers in the rural area and support the country’s economic system.

“This is a powerful message of hope to our other farmers. My Ministry thanked the government and People of China for positively considering our request and responding to this people centred development initiative,” Manele said.