PM assassination report, Police reminds media of responsible reporting

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) is encouraging the media to report with a sense of responsibility on matters that will cause fear among people.

This reminder comes as an article was published on Solomon Star newspaper headlined ‘Plot to assassinate Sogavare’ today (9 April 2022) written by Alfred Sasako.

Commissioner of Police Mostyn Mangau said the article is very dangerous and appeals to the author to rethink before publishing such a story.

“The right place for this information to go to is RSIPF and not media.

Commissioner Mangau said the RSIPF is a neutral organisation. We have the responsibility to look after each citizen of this country. Police see this kind of reporting as not good enough for public consumption.

Mr Mangau said the article totally undermined the national security of this country. To make it worse the author does not have good judgement to contact RSIPF or its media team to verify or give the police side of the story.

“By doing this, it would be helpful for the readers to have a balanced side of the story. Good to be responsible when reporting on matters of national interest and security.

This is our country. We must try as much as possible to be responsible enough,” he said.