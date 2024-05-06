CELEBRATING DIVERSITY

…Diversity and Inclusion Take Center Stage at World Table Tennis Day 2024 in Honiara

BY ELTON LONARATHA JNR

THE Honiara Table Tennis Association (HTTA) hosted World Table Tennis Day 2024 at the Honiara City Council (HCC) Multi-Purpose Hall on Saturday.

This year’s World Table Tennis Day 2024 theme is “Diversity and Inclusion.”

This theme reflects the core values of the sport, highlighting its power to unite individuals from diverse backgrounds in a shared passion for the game.

Like any other country celebrating the annual event, HTTA took the lead with the support of the Solomon Islands National Paralympic Committee (SINPC).

More than 30-plus participants gathered, especially kids, to witness the senior table tennis athletes showcasing their skills in a series of matches.

HTTA President Kevin Olea thanked everyone for the huge turnout and thanked SINPC for the ongoing collaboration.

“It’s indeed a fantastic day to mark this Global event and to allow the young talents to witness the performance of the senior athletes both in Able and Para-table tennis.

“On behalf of HTTA, I would like to thank our sponsors and supporters, especially HCC, for their continuous partnership with table tennis.

“There will be more events scheduled for table tennis this year, and it’s positive to see a surge in interest in the sport,” Olea said.

SINPC President Nihal Seneviratne also thanked HTTA for the ongoing effort to organize sports inclusion events like this.

“I appreciate the support of parents who are involved in this program.

“The Para-table tennis athletes will be anticipating more participation in this kind of event this year,” he said.