MUP Assembly Ministers sworn-in today

BY MORRIS NAFU

Today, the Ministers of the Makira Ulawa Province Assembly will take their oaths of office.

Makira Ulawa’s new premier, Standly Siapu, will announce nine (9) new provincial government Ministers today, May 6th, 2024, to start working at the Provincial Assembly Chamber

Premier Siapu, who was just elected to lead the province, believes strongly that his government can make the changes needed for progress

Before the ceremony last week, Premier Siapu talked to the people of Makira Ulawa Province. He told them he’s sure about his administration and their shared vision to bring the change the province really needs to make progress.

Notably, Premier Siapu’s government comprises mostly of new faces, with few former Provincial Members of Assembly (MPAs).

The addition of new talent shows that things are changing from how they used to be. It also shows a promise to bring new ideas and energy to governing.

Meanwhile appointed Makira Ulawa MPA ministers are:

Honorable Stephen Ngara-Deputy Premier and Minister for Works, transport

Honorable Silas Wagatora-Minister for Finance

Honorable Fr. Stanley – Mamanu Minister for Planning

Honorable Joseph W Pinita – Minister for Lands and Agriculture

Honorable John Sautehi – Minister for Natural Resources

Honorable Donald Tahani – Minister for Health and Medical services

Honorable Martin Karani – Minister for Commerce, Investment, Trade Labour and Tourism

Honorable Daniel Dautaha – Minister for Community Governance, youth, sports

Honorable Emmanuel Toreiramo – Minister for Education.