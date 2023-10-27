PAYMENT QUESTIONED

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

When will 5 million dollars outstanding payment for WDG be paid?

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

A Member of Provincial Assembly of Malaita province questions the Fini led government on when to release the 5 million outstanding arrears of ward development grants to 33 wards in the province.

The question was raised with less hope whilst the current term is nearing lapse and no assurance is coming from the current regime on the fund.

The MPA, who is from the non-executive side said the delay of the fund is a blow to Ward Development Committees who have been working tirelessly to support people in the province with the fund.

He said the delay has also seems to disregard the voluntary work carry out by WDCs to draw up work plans to implement the fund in their wards.

The MPA said that common Malaitans are the ones will suffer most from the delay of the fund, since it is their money and they want explanation from the current government.

He said it is obvious that to gather the sum of money by now is challenging, however MPAs through their WDCs especially people need assurance on the fund.

According to MPG, the arrear is a built-up from 2021/2022 to 2022/2023 financial years, which started incurred during the former regime.

MPG said since 2021/2022 financial year, Ward Development Committees (WDCs) haven’t fully paid their ward development grant until now.

They explained that lots of areas had contributed to the slow-payment of WDGs or its delay and they as follows;

Delay by WDCs to retire ward grants

Slow delivery of service grants (15% contributed to WDG)

Funding of unbudgeted activities

Weak internal revenue collection

MPG said ward grant depends on the internal revenue of the province as it contributes up to 85 percent of its total budget.

They said for the past two financial years, revenue collection has been hindered by lots of areas like covid-19 and challenges faced on its revenue mobilization strategy.

According to MPG this is the area needs to strengthen, although the province doesn’t have strong internal revenue based like other provinces.

However, they said MNGFR is behind the issue and if sufficient fund is available, they will pay the 5 million ward grant arrears to 33 wards in the province.