6 men await sentence on arson case

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY ROMINAH FAKA

Six men accused of burning a dwelling house in east Guadalcanal are awaiting their sentence.

Their case was mentioned yesterday for sentencing, however, their defence lawyer did not turn up.

Court also heard that the Public Solicitors Office had lost one of its senior members, which may explain the lawyer’s absence.

Court therefore suspended the case for Wednesday, October 25.

The six men had earlier pled guilty to the charge of arson. Their remand warrants were extended yesterday.

Prosecution had told court that between May 10 – 11, 2022 at Bulokalai Village in Aola area, East Guadalcanal the six men; Philip Raeni, Eddie Leua, Daniel Naghata, Philip Kona, Charlton Kukiti and Lington Saki burned down four houses and a kitchen belonging to an elderly person and his family members.

The men said their actions were in retaliation to what they claim was the victim having practised sorcery which had led to the death of the men’s relative.

Office of Public Prosecution appears for the Crown and Public Solicitor Office appears for the defendants.