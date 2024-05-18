19-yo male gets 7 years in prison for raping 5-yo girl

BY ROMINAH FAKA

A 19-year-old male has been sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a five-year-old girl in a village in West Kwara’ae, Malaita Province.

The sentence was delivered on May 3 at the High Court by Judge John Keniapisia.

In delivering sentence Judge Keniapisia said the head sentence of seven years is to alert like-minded offenders to take notice that sexual contamination of small girls’ private part is not acceptable, thus, adults should take care of small girls who are the most innocent, vulnerable and weak in the village.

The convict, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, was charged with one count of rape to which he pleaded guilty on April 26.

Court heard that on September 7 last year at Dala South village, the victim was playing with her cousins at a nearby playing field. Her mother was at the garden at that time.

The victim, after playing, wandered around and came across the lodge of the accused which was just beside the field.

The door of the lodge was open. The victim went and sat on a bench in the accused’s room.

The accused knew someone was inside. When he went inside, he saw the victim.

Court heard that the accused could see her private part as well because she was only wearing a skirt at that time.

He removed the victim’s skirt and raped her.

After raping her he made the victim to wear her skirt and gave her a shampoo and she went from the accused’s lodge.

At around 5pm that same day, the victim’s mother returned from the garden and learnt about the incident from her four-year-old son.

The victim’s mother asked the victim and she confirmed to her mother that the accused had removed her skirt and raped her.

The matter was later reported to the Auki Police who did an investigation and arrested the accused and charged him.

Samuel Tovosia acts for crown and Mr Limeniala for the accused.