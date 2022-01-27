NDC assists West deal with COVID-19

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

WESTERN Provincial Disaster Operation Committee (WPDOC) has received $90,000 from the National Disaster Office to deal with the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Provincial Secretary of Western Province Jeffrey Wickham announced the support during one of WPDOC’s meetings this week.

He said the fund will assist WPDOC with logistical support in making sure COVID-19 response plans are effectively carried out.

“We have received $90,000.00 from the national government through the disaster office to help us better respond to the current outbreak.

“This funds will help us to implement our needed plans so we better prepare and respond to the situation,” Wickham said.

He said the situation is critical as such response plans must be effectively carried out immediately.