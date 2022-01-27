Police enforces lockdown at Gizo town

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

ROYAL Solomon Islands Police Force at Gizo has beefed up operations in an effort to stop COVID-19 transmission in the township.

Police patrol vehicle reached out to all corners of Gizo with the information around 2 pm today advising people not to move around.

The message was clear and that is people should limit unnecessary movements as localized lockdown is still enforced.

The approach was taken after people failed to respect the localized lockdown which was imposed as of yesterday 6 pm to Sunday 6 am.

However, unconfirmed reports reaching Island Sun Gizo, yesterday evening states that the localized lockdown was not legal given that the National Operation Committee (NOC) and Oversight Committee is yet to grant and announce the lockdown.

Reports alleged that responsible authorities are yet to bless the proposed lockdown.

It states that NOC will bless the proposed lockdown today.