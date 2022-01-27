Dr Maukera: continue with covid-19 measures

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

CHAIRMAN of Emergency Operation Centre for Covid-19 at Kilu’ufi hospital Dr. Rex Maukera has called on people in the province to continue practicing covid-19 measures.

Maukera made the call following the confirmation of two additional positive cases for the province, bringing it to seven cases at the moment.

He said the province and the country is facing very critical times and cooperatIon is crucial to deal with the covid-19 situation in the country.

Dr. Maukera said authorities continue to issue information on the situation and it’s important that the public must be heedful of advice given.

“I must reiterate that call, especially to the public in Auki and Malaita province to uphold wearing of facemask, social distancing, hand-washing, and limit public movement.

“And if anyone who is yet to get their vaccines, they must do so.

“The virus is now in our midst and we must work collectively to face the current situation,” he said.

Maukera also thanked communities throughout the province for taking up initiatives to implement community covid-19 plans to stop further transmission of the virus.

He urged leaders from all stakeholders within to put required resources together and work with their people in tackling this situation.

Maukera said the provincial health will continue to liaise with people in the province during this critical time.