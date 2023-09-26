More improvements needed on child well-being: Thomas

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY INDY MAEALASIA

DESPITE steps taken to boost overall child well-being in the country, there is still much needed to be done on childhood malnutrition and education.

World Vision South Asia Pacific Regional Leader, Cherian Thomas said this during the World Vision Solomon Islands (WVSI) 40th Anniversary held last week.

Giving an overview of malnutrition in the country, Thomas said according to the 2022 Global Nutrition Report, It stated that malnutrition among children under 5 years stunting stands at 31.7% which is low when compared to Papua New Guinea, Timo leste and India however, this is relatively high and still of great concern.

He also spoke on how investing in quality education is important as it will lead to gainful employment and prevent migration.

“Education that enable children to stay because employment will be possible so there is no distress of mass migration and that the best will remain and serve this country” Thomas said.

He also briefly outlined other areas that also need more focus such as marriage, child abuse, labour and human trafficking.

Moreover, he thanked the donors, stakeholders and the government for the support they have given since their establishment in 1983 and because of these partnership WVSI have seen a lot of success through their programs.