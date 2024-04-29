Extension of the liquor ban is legal: AG

BY INDY MAEALASIA

THE Attorney General says the extension of the liquor ban is legal, pointing out former Member of Parliament (MP) Christopher Laore’s continued role as caretaker Minister of Home Affairs until the election of a new Prime Minister.

AG John Muria Jnr made the remark following public queries surrounding the validity of the ban as it was enacted by former MP Laore who has lost the Shortland Islands constituency seat in the recent National General Election (NGE).

“The caretaker executive is still exercising its powers under their relevant statutory legislation” he explained.

The AG’s remark is in accordance with the section 34(6) of the constitution which clearly outlined this.

The liquor Ban was initially imposed from April 16th to April 26th and has now been extended from April 26th to May 15th

Responding to queries on why it has not signature, Muria explained” A gazette is the official publication of any legal instrument the government makes. It reflects the original order; it is the original order that is signed” he remarked

“Gazette copies are not signed so that is why we won’t see a signature on the gazette. It is just an official publication of that order so once it is published, it becomes effective” Muria said.

The announcement of the extension has generated mixed reaction on Facebook (FB) with some describing it as meaningless, a heavy financial loss for liquor shop owners and even calling for Police to toughen up on illegal homebrewing and Kwaso production.

However, a recent Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) press statement said that the extension was necessary for the election of the new PM.

“The extension of the liquor ban aligns with our commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment, formation of government and election of a Prime Minister by mitigating the risk associated with excessive alcohol consumption, we aim to foster an atmosphere conducive to the democratic process” the statement said.

Muria made the clarification in the Talkback show broadcasted by SIBC yesterday.