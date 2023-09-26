Sogavare advocates for permanent seat for SIDS in international financial decision-making body

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare has called for the establishment of a permanent seat within the international financial architecture for Small Islands Developing States (SIDS).

His impassioned plea for inclusivity and representation came during his address at the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) debate held in New York, USA on Saturday.

In his speech, Prime Minister Sogavare expressed strong support for the upcoming Fourth Small Islands Developing Countries Conference, slated to convene in Antigua and Barbuda in May 2024.

He said this gathering is anticipated to chart a roadmap of collective action aimed at advancing the Sustainable Development Goals for SIDS, building upon the SAMOA Pathway framework.

Sogavare emphasized the significance of this new partnership, describing it as “ambitious” and a reaffirmation of global commitment to addressing the unique and special needs of Small Islands Developing States.

Regarding the development of the Multi-Dimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI), Sogavare reaffirmed Solomon Islands’ support for its adoption, operationalization, and implementation during the 78th UN General Assembly.

The MVI, a SIDS initiative, takes into account the multifaceted vulnerabilities faced by SIDS, especially in the context of recovery and resilience-building.

Sogavare underscored the necessity for reform within International Financial Institutions to address the distinct vulnerabilities of Small Islands Developing States.

He argued that this reform is imperative to facilitate a more tailored and responsive approach to the financial needs and challenges faced by SIDS.

The Prime Minister’s call at the United Nations General Assembly reflects the pressing need for global cooperation to address the unique challenges faced by Small Islands Developing States.

Establishing a permanent seat for SIDS in international financial decision-making bodies is seen as a crucial step toward ensuring their concerns and perspectives are adequately represented and addressed on the global stage.