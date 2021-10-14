MCA to establish internet surveillance department

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

THE Ministry of Communication and Aviation (MCA) will establish a new department to manage internet usage in the country.

Director of Information, Communication and Technology Services Alwyn Danitofea made the statement during the National Cybersecurity Policy consultation at Gizo yesterday.

He said the department will be called Solomon Islands Computer Emergency Response Team (Solomon – CERT).

Danitofea said Solomon – CERT will be supervised under MCA until such time the body is capable of functioning independently.

He adds that Solomon – CERT will be responsible for providing service related to cybersecurity to the government, statutory bodies, law enforcement agencies, business and internet users.

“It focuses on; promoting cybersecurity, providing coordination on cybersecurity related functions, raising awareness, supporting institutions and businesses in prevention, detection, response and recover cyber-attacks, maintain a 24/7 call center, supporting law enforcement agencies in investigating digital forensic investigation, managing and reporting incidents, auditing and providing special support to critical infrastructure providers,” Danitofea said.