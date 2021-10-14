MARA signs 9 project under USAID for Malaita province.

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

IMPLEMENTATION will soon commence on nine projects signed by the MARA government and Green Power Tech under the USAID Scale funded projects on Malaita province.

Malaita Premier Daniel Suidani recently announced this in Auki saying work is currently progressing on projects ahead of discharging them.

“As the chairman of the Green Power Tech committee under the USAID program in Malaita, I have approved 9 projects for Malaita province two weeks ago from Brisbane,” he said.

Suidani said the projects will be built by Green Power Tech and sites for the project have been earmarked.

He said the approved projects are; Bonale pineapple factory, Luaniua wharf, a pig feeders’ factory for the province, Malu’u fishery, Gwaigeo Kava factory and warehouse, Afio fisheries and warehouse and another project for Atori.

Suidani reiterated that the projects are already approved and Green Power Tech is now working on them.

He said “you heard the news from the mouth of the horse and no-one will blind you about the work of USAID in Malaita” Winrock is already on the ground and working.

On that note, Suidani assured Malaitans that he will not be afraid to talk on any good things (developments) for his people.

Like for these projects, I had already signed them and why hide it from people, he said.

Suidani said Winrock under the USAID Scale project has established office in Auki and should there be any queries, come and talk with them.

He said they are here to work with resource owners or Malaitans and the MARA government will continue to stand firm and support them in all areas required.