Many Covid patients self-isolating

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

MANY COVID-19 patients are now self-quarantined at their respective homes to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Minister of Health and Medical Services Dr Culwick Togamana confirmed this in his address yesterday.

“Many of the patients are in their homes and isolating themselves to prevent any further spread to their families and community,” Togamana said.

He advised the general public who think they have come into close contact with any positive cases or actually come close to them to self-isolate at home.

“Please self-isolate at home as we do not want to overwhelm our current health capacity,” Togamana added.

He said those who develop severe symptoms of COVID-19 such as severe runny nose, shortness of breath, coughing etc must immediately contact St John Ambulance on phone 115 for escort to the National Referral Hospital.