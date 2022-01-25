Possible community transmission in Kirakira

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

KIRAKIRA the capital of Makira/ Ulawa province is said to have a case of possible community transmission of COVID-19.

This is confirmed by Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr. Culwick Togamana in his address yesterday.

“We are working closely with our provincial health counterparts for COVID-19 testing and we will continue to encourage people in these areas and the rest of the country to continue practicing COVID-19 public health safety measures,”Togamana said.

He also said COVID-19 community transmission is also widespread in the capital Honiara and Malaita Outer Islands.

“As of today pockets of incidences that quite could possibly be community transmission were picked up in several locations in our provinces such as Auki in Malaita, Marovo Lagoon in the Western Province and Kirakira in Makira Province,” he added.