70 % of COVID patients asymptomatic: Togamana

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

70 percent of COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic, with 30 percent showing symptoms of the virus.

These figures were released yesterday by the Minister of Health and Medical Services Dr. Culwick Togamana in his daily update on COVID-19 cases.

“The majority of the positive patients so far are asymptomatic (70 percent), meaning not showing any signs of coughing, shortness of breath, runny nose, etc.

“30 percent of these are with symptoms mainly consisting of fever, sore throat, runny nose and in some cases shortness of breath which was registered for three cases,” Togamana said.

He said the country will expect more people to contract the virus, more people to fall sick and severely ill from the virus.

“We can only pray that God will continue to guide and protect all our undertakings at this time to address the community transmissions and prevent as much as possible loss of lives of our people,” Togamana said.