Maluâ€™u AHC reports free covid-19 status

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

MALUâ€™U Area Health Centre (AHC) in the northern region of Malaita province has reported free covid-19 status since the beginning of this month.

This is confirmed by the Community Health Nurse Consultant for Northern region based at Maluâ€™u, Mr Lawrence Irobaea.

He said Maluâ€™u AHC has not reporedt any case for northern region in contrast to one or two cases reported last month.

â€œNow covid-19 case at Maluâ€™u has reduced even we didnâ€™t record cases since the beginning of June,â€ Irobaea said in a recent interview.

He said that â€œinitiallyâ€ that was three months ago, they were shocked and even unable to manage the pandemic due to lack of preparation.

Irobaea said with support from Ministry of health and donor partners through the province health, the AHC was equipped with required resources to manage the virus.

â€œWe thanked the MHMS through the provincial health and donors for assistance provided through doctor, PPEs, covid-19 trainings and many more that boost our staffs to manage the virus,â€ he said.

Irobaea said Maluâ€™u AHC was among other sub-regions in the province that had reported high number of covid-19 cases during its rage three months ago.

He said now Maluâ€™u is free of covid-19, however community transmission is still active and people in the region must continue practising covid-19 safety measures.

Yesterday, the Incident Controller in the Ministry of Health and Medical Service, Dr Nemia Bainivalu has reported the activeness of covid-19 for the country.

He said from 28th May to 10th June 2022, the ministry has new cases of 307.

â€œIn Honiara we have 10 cases, Malaita 9, Central Islands Province 11, Western Province and Choiseul 200 plus, Makira 12, Renbel 10 and Temotu nine,â€ Bainivalu said.

Nationally, there are 21,544 covid-19 cases.