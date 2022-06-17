Current flu not covid-19: Health

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE current flu like illness transmitting and experienced by public in Honiara is caused by an infection and is not a covid-19 third wave, says Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

Incident Controller, MHMS Dr Nemia Bainivalu confirmed to local journalists on behalf of the ministry of health.

“We received information that most of the public in Honiara have experienced flu like illnesses. Some presented to clinics and undergone covid-19 testing but they have their test results returned negative.

“So we (the ministry) believes this may be caused by an infection not really covid-19,” Bainivalu said.

He adds in terms of covid-19 variants in the country the existing once still remains the delta and omicron BA2 transmitting in the country.

Bainivalu further stressed that latest samples collected detected no new and additional covid-19 variants circulation in the country