MALA’S $24M BUDGET

Assembly expected to pass 2023/24 revised estimate today

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

MALAITA provincial assembly is expected to pass its 2023/2024 revised budget estimate of $24,681,929 million by the end of this week.

The budget was presented by Malaita government (MPG) finance minister, Rondal Sifoni on the floor of the assembly yesterday and was put for debate by the chamber today.

Mr Sifoni said essential aspects of the budget that cover revenue, expenditure and recurrent revenue for 2023/2024 as follows;

The revised total revenue budget summary is estimated at SBD24,681,929

The revised total expenditure budget summary is estimated at SBD24,681,929

The revised total recurrent revenue for financial year 2023/2024 is estimated at SBD19,575,246

He said that of the total recurrent revenue, MPG estimates its internal revenue will contribute around SBD5,497,558 and SIG through service grant at SBD11,997,656.

Sifoni said timber rights revenue of SBD300,000, receipts from MPGIS SBD1,020,000 and IEDCR supports for Ward Development Committee for training and audit fees of SBD760,032.

He furthered that from the difference of total recurrent revenue less total recurrent expenditure figures, MPG expects a surplus of SBD4,725,448 to cover the PCDF co-funding of SBD302,748 and SBD4,422,700 in the capital expenditure.

Sifoni said the total revised recurrent expenditure for financial year 2023/2024 is estimated at SBD14,849.798.

He said the disbursement of these expenditures covers core expenditure levels of the provincial government and they are;

Salary and wage – $7,303,980

Consultancy cost – $1,396,755

Travel and DSA expenditure of staffs – $713,502

Executive expenditure – $1,891,456

Assembly – 360,000

Public Accounts Committee – $190,000

Repair and maintenance – $420,267

Debt servicing – $312,389

Utilities – $325,000

Office and computer expenditure $261,681

Other operational costs – $1,674,768

Sifoni said this is the summary of the revised budget estimate for 2023/2024, which MPG will operate under until the original budget in the first quarter of next year.