Domestic violence case adjourned

BY ROMINAH FAKA

The case of a man accused of domestic violence and physical abuse has been adjourned for Monday, November 13.

Monday’s court session will be an oral pre-trial conference (PTC) and the date for trial will be decided then.

Mathias Iromea is charged with one count of domestic violence-physical abuse. He pleaded not guilty before the magistrate court.

The case was heard in court earlier this week, however, defence failed to show up. Prosecution also told court that it had served all disclosures to the defence.

Remand warrant was extended for Iromea.

Police alleged at Betikama LDA area, on March 30, 2023 Iromea physically abused the complainant by doing a conduct that caused her bodily pain, slapping the complainant’s right and left side of her face.

When the complainant fell from the house to the ground, the accused went down and kicked the complainant’s back side and right-side ribs.

The complainant reported the matter to police and the accused was arrested.

Public Prosecution Office appears for the Crown and Public Solicitor Office appears for the Defendant.