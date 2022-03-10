Malaita’s covid-19 cases stand at 959

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

Chairperson of EOC Malaita, Dr Rex Maukera has told this paper that as of yesterday covid-19 cases for the province stood at 959 active cases.

He said the figure presented cases from all regions in the province and most of them are from communities.

Maukera said out of this total figure, 339 cases are recovering while 620 cases still active with stable and mild status and very few are in critical condition.

He said at Kilu’ufi hospital they have nine cases in the isolation, two critical cases, two severe and five moderate cases.

Maukera said Malu’u hospital also has two cases in isolation, one critical and one severe cases.

He said there is no covid-19 death for the province within the last 48hrs. The province’s total covid-19 related death so far is 19 deaths.

Maukera said since the outbreak in Auki, at no time the daily record of cases has shown stable or decline of number of cases for the province

He said the transmission still remains and people are asked to continue uphold covid-19 measures, although indications showing the virus started to reverse for the province.