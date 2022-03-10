Renbel reports new covid-19 cases

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

Renbel province has reported new covid-19 cases.

Bellona island has registered 22 new cases, Dr Yogesh Choudhri, technical advisor to the Ministry of Health (MHMS) told Island Sun yesterday.

Island Sun, meanwhile, last night received report that a further seven new cases were detected taking the total new cases to 29.

This is yet to be confirmed by the Health ministry.

There are also reports from Bellona frontlines that initial covid-19 cases have now recovered, although a figure is yet to be announced.

Speaking to the paper earlier yesterday, Choudhri said: “An additional 22 new covid-19cases has been recorded for Renbel province. The total case count in Renbel now stands at 34.”

Bellona’s covid-19 sub-committee says among the new cases is a frontliner.

“The medical team had further tested 37 individuals. The number included 29 persons from the communities on the island, 3 from the front-liners and 5 individuals who travel over from Honiara on Thursday 3rd March and Tuesday 8th March, respectively, and came up with the following results: 29 new positive cases and 8 negative tests.

“Only one of the three front-liners that were tested was identified to have contracted the virus, whiles all 5 passengers that flew over from Honiara were negative.

“The new results now takes the number of positive cases on the island to 41 positive cases out of 61 tests.

“The results pointed to a very high transmission of the virus on Bellona and this is very worrying.”