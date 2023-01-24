Malaita provincial govt expects dull audit report for 2022/2023

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

MALAITA provincial government is looking forward to a disappointing audit report for 2022/2023 financial year.

Provincial Minister for Finance and Treasury, Nelson Lenty confirmed this in his revised budget speech last week.

“Sadly for 2022/23 financial year, we will expect increase in audit issues due to uncontrollable spending without appropriated budget,” he said.

Lenty said compared to past financial years, there has been a progress in the province’s audit issues, although some reports are yet to be received.

“I understand that the audit report for 2019/20 financial service is yet to receive by the executive. For 2018/19 audit report, we have managed to top reduce audit queries from 29 issues to 19,” he said.

Lenty said for 2020/2021 and 2021/2022, MPG is still waiting to receive its audit reports for the respective financial years.

On that note, he urged the PS(Ag) and team to follow-up with the Office of the Auditor General to speed up the auditing process and fast track the reports as soon as possible.