Solomon Water swiftly address brackish water affecting Noro customers

BY NED GAGAHE

Solomon Water has swiftly launched an immediate investigation into the cause of current brackish water affecting Noro residents, Western Province.

In a statement yesterday, Solomon Water warned customers against using the affected water for drinking, food preparation, cooking and consumption whilst swift action is taken to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Brackish water or brack water is when salt water is mixed with fresh water. It is saltier than fresh water, but not as salty as seawater. It may result from mixing of seawater with fresh water.

Solomon Water has also issued an apology to its customers for the inconvenience and assured them that they working to resolve the problem.

“Solomon Water would like to extend our sincerest apologies to our valued customers in Noro, for the recent issues with brackish water.

“We regret the inconvenience and concern this has caused and want to assure you we are taking immediate action to respond to the problem.

“We are working to identify the cause of the brackish water and to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

“In the meantime, we advise customers to take all necessary precautions and avoid using the affected water for drinking, food preparation, cooking and consumption.

“We understand the importance of clean and safe drinking water and Solomon Water is committed to providing our customers with the highest level of service.

“We will continue to work diligently to restore the water supply to its normal quality.

“We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue.

“For updates and further information, please contact our customer care service in Noro or in Honiara.” Solomon Water statement said.