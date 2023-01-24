TWO LEAVE MARA

Advertise with Islandsun

Ministers resign from Suidani’s gov’t

By EDDIE OSIFELO

TWO ministers of the Malaita Alliance for Rural Advancement (MARA) Government, Joe Heroáo and Alick Junior OfoOfo have resigned.

Hero’ao, of ward 25, had tendered his resignation last Friday and OfoOfo of ward 26, resigned yesterday.

A well-placed source within the Ministry of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening confirmed this to Island Sun yesterday.

“We have received the letters of the two ministers,” the source said.

Their resignation reduces the numerical strength of MARA Government led by Premier Daniel Suidani from 17 to 15 members.

As such, the Non-Executive is expected to boost their number from 16 to 18.

According to the resignation protocol, a minister who intends to resign must first submit a letter to the Provincial Secretary.

The Provincial Secretary then facilitates a copy to the Premier and Minister of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening.

The MPGIS then sends a letter to the Speaker to announce it to the MPAs.

However, source within MPGIS said the political wrangling in Malaita has nothing to do with the Ministry.

“It is up to the MPAs in Malaita to sort out the petty politics using the Standing Orders.

“The Ministry is responsible to sort out the administration and governance of the province only,” source said.

As of last week, up to now, Premier Suidani and his Deputy Premier, Glenn Waneta have given assurance that MARA is still ‘rock solid’.

The fouryear term of the Malaita Province dies a natural death in June this year.