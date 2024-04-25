Malaita police searching for stabbing suspect

Police in Malaita are on the hunt for a man who reportedly stabbed another over an election related argument over the weekend.

The suspect is said to be in hiding somewhere on Malaita.

Malaita police commander Leslie Kili said the incident occurred at Urufoki, West Fataleka, following an argument which stemmed from election results released last week.

The victim is receiving treatment at Kilu’ufi Hospital.

Mr Kili said that the police are actively pursuing the suspects involved in the incident.

Further details will be revealed as our investigation progresses.

By William Ekotani ,Stringer, Malaita