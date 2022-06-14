Konofilia wants his case progressed

Advertise with Islandsun

A MAN accused of participating in last November’s riots in Honiara wants the prosecution to quickly deal with his case.

Moffat Konofilia told the court yesterday that his case has been delayed for almost two months awaiting investigation.

He also questioned the prosecution why the investigation has been prolonged.

Konofilia is charged with one count of Sedition contrary to section 4 (1) (a) and 3 (1) (iv) of the Sedition Act and one count of unlawful assembly contrary to section 74 of the Penal Code, Cap 26.

Public Prosecutor Samuel Tovosia said partial disclosures have already been provided to the accused, only the video footage is yet to be obtained from investigators.

Tovosia also ask for further time to sort out other relevant outstanding evidence to be served to Konofilia.

The matter was then adjourned to next week to allow the Crown serve full and complete disclosures to the defendant.