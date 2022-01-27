Kilu’ufi Gen X-PERT machine to be ready soon

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

THE Gen X-PERT machine at the Kilu’ufi hospital in Auki will be put to use soon, enabling testing for COVID-19 in the province.

Chairman of the Emergency Operation Centre for Covid-19 at Kilu’ufi hospital Dr Rex Maukera confirmed this to Island Sun today.

He said the machine was installed last year but due to the lab not meeting standards for infection and prevention control aimed at protecting health workers, the machine was not used until now.

Maukera, however said with the current need for the use of the machine they started work on the lab last week and it is nearing completion.

He said as long as the work is done and it meets the required standards, tests for COVID-19 will be conducted at Kilu’ufi hospital.

Maukera also said that training for lab technicians who will be using the lab is currently happening at Kilu’ufi hospital.

He said they are looking forward to completing work on the lab and the training of technicians this weekend to prepare the machine for use by next week.

The Gen X-PERT machined was installed at Kilu’ufi hospital as part of preparations by the Ministry of Health (MHMS) through the provincial health for covid-19 in the province.

The machine has multiple uses as it can also be used for screening resistant TB cases.