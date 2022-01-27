2 additional vaccination sites identified

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

TWO additional vaccination sites were identified to accommodate unvaccinated and partial vaccinated people in Honiara when the lock-down is lifted.

This was confirmed by Diane Maggie Row from the Public Health Promotion Department of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

“We have two new additional vaccinated sites in Honiara, they are Kukum SDA car park and Honiara City Council Car Park, “Row said.

She said as of January 31st, next week if the lockdown is to be lifted these sites will be opened for people to go and get their jabs

These two additional vaccination sites are for those living in Honiara.

In addition, the Ministry of Health has advised those who will be vaccinated to wear face masks, maintain social distancing, and also frequently wash their hands when queuing for their vaccine dose.