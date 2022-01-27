China’s assistance arrives in Honiara

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



The impact of COVID-19 around the world has claimed and disrupted the lives of peoples and slowed and contracted the global economy, regrettably, Solomon Islands has registered its first COVID-19 related deaths.

As community transmission of the virus surges in the Solomon Islands, China and Solomon Islands stand in solidarity with the families and governments, and people who have lost loved ones to the pandemic and remain steadfast to work with everyone to fight the pandemic.

On January 26, 2022, Cabinet Ministers of Solomon Islands, Dr. Culwick Togamana, Minister of Health and Medical Services, and Anthony Veke, Minister for Police, National Security and Correctional Services along with His Excellency Ambassador LI Ming of the People’s Republic of China Embassy in the Solomon Islands were at Honiara International Airport to receive the emergency humanitarian assistance supplies from the People’s Republic of China.

China’s Ambassador to the Solomon Islands, His Excellency Mi Ling

The two countries further celebrate the strength of their relationship with China’s support today of presenting 50,000 Sinopharm vaccines, 20,000 Rapid Antigen Test Kits, 21,000 disposal syringes, 50 tent units, and financial humanitarian assistance of USD320,000 to the Government of Solomon Islands through the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

The consignment also includes the second shipment of Anti-Riot Gears, equipment, and uniforms for the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force to assist the Police in carrying its law and order mandate during this challenging time. The first shipment was done back in late December 2021.

The partnership is given in solidarity and with a “umi tugeda” spirit of togetherness, echoing the global mantra that no one is safe until everyone is safe.

The medical supplies and assistance received by the Solomon Islands from China support the country’s efforts to halt the surge of the virus within our communities and isolate and eliminate the virus from our shores.

The two countries further agree to keep working together in tackling the pandemic with China’s consideration of an additional 300,000 Rapid Antigen Test Kits and the contribution of building a large tent field hospital.

In responding to Solomon Islands’ immediate needs, the Solomon Islands welcome China’s provision of 1000 bags of rice, 300 cartons of tuna of food to support vulnerable households during the pandemic.

Solomon Islands welcome the arrival of the Chinese Technical and expertise team to further assess National Referral Hospital (NRH) as part of the NRH improvement initiative, water and security needs of the country as we deepen cooperation with the goal of strengthening our collective preventive action to control and eliminate the pandemic and build quality lives in a secured environment for the people of Solomon Islands.

Solomon Islands Government wishes to use this platform to urge all its national who have to be vaccinated to get vaccinated, it is the best protection and shield for our families, our country, and ourselves against the onslaught of the virus.

Solomon Islands recognize all partners including China for past support in the last two years in supporting the construction of the PCR lab, isolation wards of NRH, and supporting earlier shipments of vaccines and medical supplies.

Minister of Police, Anthony Veke

The takes this opportunity to acknowledge all security partners including China who have worked closely with the Government in maintaining security, law, and order and continue to build up the capacity and capability of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force.

The Solomon Islands once again thank China for the humanitarian assistance and commitment to keep building a strong resilient Solomon Islands with the necessary infrastructure and security to allow peace, progress, and prosperity to shape Solomon Islands’ future.

— Joint Media Release Between Solomon Islands Government and PRC Embassy in the Solomon Islands