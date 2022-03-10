Japan seals support for SIBC

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE Embassy of Japan has signed an agreement with the Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation aimed at financing a generator to support SIBC in disseminating information.

The assistance is expected to reach around $557,000 to be provided under the Embassy’s Grassroots and Human Security Scheme.

Acting Ambassador Norimasa Yoshida said this scheme supports basic information services such as radio broadcasting that enables people to get information especially in isolated rural areas where people are heavily dependent on the radio for the information.

“I believe that importance of information from the radio broadcast has just been proved under covid-19 pandemic. SIBC has been playing a very significant role of delivering the messages regarding the pandemic from the government and its agencies to all of the people through the country,” Yoshida said.

He believes that this project will have positive impacts on how to improve communication and information services in Solomon Islands and strengthen further relationship between Solomon Islands and Japan.

Johnson Honimae, chief executive officer SIBC, acknowledged the government of Japan for accepting their project proposal despite the fact it is not located in a rural area.

“This standby generator will ensure the uninterrupted broadcast by SIBC of news, information, education and entertainment to our people,” Honimae said.

“This new standby genset we are signing the documents for this afternoon (Monday afternoon), will put an end to those interruption.”

The signing ceremony was held on Monday at the office of the Embassy of Japan in Honiara.