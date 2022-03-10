Man pleads not guilty to sex charge on underage

Share

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

A man who is facing one count of sexual intercourse charge entered a not guilty plea when he appeared in court yesterday.

His case was mentioned via zoom at the Honiara Magistrate Court.

The man who cannot be named for legal reasons was accused to have committed the offence on a 12-year-old female child on December 4, 2021 at the Lungga area.

He told the court yesterday that the allegation is not true.

The accused also said that he only touches the victim without committing the sexual offence on her.

Public Prosecutor Pellie Letiara who appeared on behalf of her colleague Olivia Manu then ask the court time to allow then prepare the committal papers.

She said since the accused entered a not guilty plea, the case will be committed to the High Court for trial.

Principal Magistrate Felix Hollison then adjourned the case to March 15 for committal hearing.

Office of the Public Solicitor’s office is representing the accused.