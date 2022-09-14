Isabel government supports Tubi conservation initiative

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

ISABEL Provincial government has entered into a partnership with the Hageulu Community and Network for the Indigenous Peoples Solomons (NIPS) to support conservation of Tubi forests on Isabel Province.

A memorandum of understanding was signed on Friday 26th August at Buala, Isabel Province.

The partnership will fall within NIPS’s Women4Biodiversity Project which is aimed at building resilience and weaving gender responsive approaches to biodiversity governance.

The programme promotes and showcase contributions of women as agents of change in the ecosystem restoration of local communities.

The programme to strengthen gender responsive initiatives on ecosystems restoration and conservation in Hageulu, especially Tubi trees and to identify priorities and gender gaps in biodiversity policies in Solomon Island.

In her speech after the signing of the MoU, Premier of Isabel Province Rhoda Sikalabu welcomes the partnership saying that NIPS has set a historical partnership that will encourage community based conservation initiatives so as gender participation in conservation activities.

He said IPG has technical staff, however establishing networks and partnership to encourage community participation has been challenging.

“The MOU we signed will not be done behind closed doors. It is time for IPG, its new partner NIPS and Hageulu Community to come out to the media and promote this partnership.

“We have seen a brand new partnership that will definitely preserve unique tree species and other conservation activities going forward.

“This partnership is unique as women are empowered to participate and will lead in decision making, Sikalabu said.

She said the integration of women and men in the programme best described inclusiveness and greater collaboration in the implementation of the partnership.

Sikalabu said IPG fully support the partnership and she acknowledged the Network for the Indigenous Peoples Solomons (NIPS) for down-streaming practical and technical expertise in conservation to communities.

She also acknowledged Hageulu Community for driving the restoration and preservation of Tubi tree.

Building resilience and weaving gender responsive approaches to biodiversity governance project is funded by the FARN/Women4Biodiversity under a contract partnership programme.

The tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) outlines the roles and responsibilities assigned to Hageulu Community, Isabel Provincial Government and Network for the Indigenous Peoples Solomons.

Each party to the MoU has a role to play in driving the partnership.

Roles and responsibilities are as follows;

Hageulu Community will lead and conduct the restoration activities as per the work plan and calendar agreed on workshop and training.

Attend Women4Biodiversity projects meetings as requested by Network for the Indigenous Peoples Solomons (NIPS).

Update completed project activities to NIPS and report to the NIPS coordinator and Isabel Provincial Government on needs and issues as they arise.

Inform the Isabel Provincial Government and Network for the Indigenous peoples Solomons of any conflict of interest.

Fully understand and sign the MoU according to the project work plan and calendar and uphold the good reputation of the Hageulu community and Network for the Indigenous peoples Solomons at all times.

As a party to the partnership, the Isabel Provincial Government must support and observe the Women4biodiversity activities according to the agreed work plan and calendar and observe the ongoing programme of the project.

Provide feedback on the project performance to Network for the indigenous Peoples Solomons and report any performance issues that arise and provide technical officers to engage during the course of the project upon request.

As the funding agency, Network for the indigenous peoples Solomons (NIPS) is responsible to oversee the Women4Biodiversity project and its management according to the agreed work plan and calendar.

Provide training and technical support to Hageulu community, Provide updated reports to donor partner, Hageulu community and Isabel Provincial Government and highlight the ongoing activities of the project through Social media and print media.