Government reject Sasakoâ€™s $5m payout claims

Government has dismissed and rubbished the news article by Alfred Sasako who claimed that government Members of Parliament have been paid $5 million each to carryout constituency consultation regarding the deferment of the dissolution of the 11th parliament.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC) said that claim of $5m each paid to government MPs is baseless, unfounded and ridiculous.

The OPMC statement, however, stated that all MPs were given $100,000 each purposely for consultations in their respective constituencies on the matter of the delaying of election or deferral of the dissolution of parliament.

â€œIn total a sum of $5 million was paid out to MPs, each MP was allocated the budget of $100,000 for that specific purpose,â€ the OPMC explained.

The OPMC statement further added that if Sasako was to pay attention, he would have noted that the funding was budgeted for and had he paid attention to governmentâ€™s press releases he would have learnt of it.

OPMC calls on Sasako to attend the weekly press conferences organized and managed by the OPMC Press Secretariat, so that he is kept abreast of issues.

OPMC also reminded Sasako that the OPMC is open to phone calls and emails.