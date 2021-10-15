Hovi Adventist Secondary and Primary school opens new classroom.

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

Students and staff of Hovi Adventist Secondary and Primary school in Gao Bugotu, Isabel Province have witnessed some tangible development in their small campus.

This after their Member of Parliament, Samuel Manetoali and some individuals have assisted the school to complete an extension of a class room for form one to form 3, one staff house, one generator and printer and photo copy machine.

Speaking at the handing over on Wednesday, Principal, Gilbert Fores said “what you see physically as far as school facilities is concern to provide a conducive learning environment for our students are contributions of many heart giving individuals, groups and communities.”

Hovi Adventist Secondary principal, Gilbert Fores speaking at the ceremony.

“Today we applaud with thanks to Honourable Manetoali, for his major contribution in donating to the school 90 iron sheets, 8 bags of nails, 6 rolls of sessilation, 6 roll chicken net, cements, that house the classroom of form one to form 3 as well facilitating its timbers for it structure also roof of one staff house, one generator which lighten the classroom especially for their prepertories (study) and one dual purpose machine (printer&photo copy machine for the school),” he said.

Fores said their priority needs that are lining up are dormitories, school chapel, classroom (Science, Home Economics/Technology) and staff houses.

Students of Hovi ready to garland the guests.

Ministry of Rural Development has congratulated the school for its achievement.

Agnes Bopi. Tanihorara, Principal Rural Development Officer (M&E), said MRD is currently implementing development needs in the rural constituencies, and one of them is education.

She said MRD is a strong support and advocator of education development in the country.

Mrs Tanihorara speaking at the handing over ceremony.

“I analyse data in the Ministry and Gao Bugotu is doing good in implementation of projects.

“I am happy to witness this development so I can provide factual information to the Ministry,” she said.

MP Manetoali, who is also the Minister of Ministry of Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs, said the achievement reflects collaboration between the communities, school and him.

“I provide the materials and the community help to build the classroom and staff house.

“If we continue to work together, we can move the mountain,” he said.

The school enrolled a total of 80 students, with 44 in Form 1 and 36 in Form 2.