HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL NEXT WEEK

…. SIBF Prepares to Kick Off High School Basketball Competition 2024

BY ELTON LONARATHA JNR

THE much anticipated high school basketball competition for this year will kick off next week on the 19th of May 2024.

The Solomon Islands Basketball Federation (SIBF) confirmed the final meeting for the competition will be conducted tomorrow between members of the federation and school sports staffs.

“The federation is proud to announce the launch of the SIBF High School Basketball Competition 2024, set to kick off on May 19th, 2024.

“This exciting competition will showcase the talents of almost 250 young basketball players from nearly 10 to 12 participating schools in Honiara.

“Featuring both boys’ and girls’ divisions, the SIBF High School Basketball Competition (HSBC) 2024 will see a total of possibly 20 teams vying for glory throughout the competition from May till June/July 2024,” SIBF confirmed.

SIBF also confirmed that ahead of the competition’s commencement, they will organize a final meeting with interested school sports masters or representatives tomorrow, Friday, May 10th, to solidify draws and pool assignments.

“This initiative aims not only to foster healthy competition among the youth but also to serve as a catalyst for the development of basketball in the Solomon Islands.

“By providing a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills, the competition encourages physical activity, teamwork, and sportsmanship among participating schools,” SIBF added.