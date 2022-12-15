Foreigner’s case set for mention in court

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE case of a Bangladesh national accused of sexually assaulting a child under 15 years of age in 2021 will have his case mentioned at the Magistrate Court today, December 15.

His case will be mentioned before Chief Magistrate Emma Garo.

The defendant, who cannot be named to protect the victim’s identity, is charged with three counts of persistent sexual abuse of a child contrary to section 142(2) of the Penal Code Cap 26 as amended by the Penal Code (Amendment) (Sexual offence) Act 2016 and one count of indecent act contrary to section 138(1) (a) and (b) of the Penal Code.

According to police the victim’s mother called in at Henderson police station and reported that her daughter was raped by a Bangladesh national in his bedroom sometimes in April last year.

The mother said she only knew of the incident when she heard stories from other girls about what happened to her. It was at that time the mother asked her daughter and confirmed that the accused did sexual acts on her about a week ago but she was afraid to tell anyone about it.

Hubert Fugui is representing the accused while the office of the Director Public Prosecution’s appears on behalf of the crown.