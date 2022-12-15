8 months for man who assaulted using a knife

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

A man guilty of assaulting another man with a knife on June 4, 2022 has been sentenced to eight months in jail at the Honiara Magistrate Court.

Principal Magistrate Fatimah Taeburi imposed the sentence yesterday on Carlos Waihunu after he pled guilty to unlawful wounding charge in the previous occasion.

Prosecution said the victim was drunk and arguing with other people when Waihunu approached them to stop drinking and told them to have a rest.

It was at that time the victim became aggressive and then argued and the incident of unlawful wounding was committed by Waihunu.

Prosecution said the incident occurred at Marble Street in Central Honiara.

The allegation says Waihunu struck the victim’s back knee which caused injuries.

The case was reported to the police and the man was arrested and charged with one count of unlawful wounding.

Police Prosecution Service prosecutes the case in court.