Western province women advocate for TSM to increase Female representation in Parliament

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

WARD 15 President for West New Georgia and Vonavona Laheni Sasabule is saying Government should consider and implement the Temporary Special Measures to allow women in decision-making.

Mrs Sasabule said in a society where cultural norms and attitudes often hinder women’s political participation TSM is a way forward for women.

She said women in Western province supported the idea for TSM.

“We are hoping that TSM be implemented in this year’s election unfortunately no, so we are calling on the new government to consider and implement the idea”, Mrs Sasabule said.

She said for women to enter into parliament like the male candidates it is difficult as there were too many challenges, including cultural norms and pressure from husbands and community leaders on women to support men.

However, she remains determined to create opportunities for women in politics.

Sasabule emphasizes the importance of the Temporary Special Measures (TSM) as a means to empower women and increase their representation in parliament. Through TSM, women candidates are provided with dedicated spaces in the National General Election, offering them a fair chance to compete for parliamentary seats.

She firmly believes that the implementation of TSM will pave the way for a brighter future, where women have equal opportunities to participate in decision-making processes at the highest levels of governance.

With Sasabule’s support for TSM and her commitment to promoting women’s rights, she symbolizes the potential for positive change in advancing gender equality in politics.