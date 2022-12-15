SIICAC works on documents to fight against corruption

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE Solomon Islands Independent Corruption against Corruption (SIICAC) office says it is working on memorandums of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fighting corruption.

That is according to Philip Manakako on behalf of SIICAC.

“SIICAC is currently working on a number of MoUs to outline how anti-corruption commission will work together with other existing integrity and enforcement Institutions to maximise the experience, expertise, share knowledge and information in the fight against corruption for a better future from Solomon Islands,” Manakako said.

He also said the commencement of consultation with Public officials, NGOs and Civil Society to support the roles of the SIICAC is welcoming.

“It is vital that public officials, NGOs and Civil Society across the country are made aware of the different national laws and integrity agencies that work in collaboration with the new Anti-Corruption framework brought about by the Anti-Corruption Act 2018,” Manakako said.

He said these sentiments during the commemoration of the International Day against Corruption.