VOX POP with MAVIS N PODOKOLO

With the upcoming joint election just around the corner, excitement and anticipation fill the air as candidates gear up to vie for both National and provincial seats. In the rural areas, discussions abound about the qualities desired in their future leaders, those who will truly represent their voices. In this piece, we dig up sentiments of the people of Western Province, as they express their hopes and aspirations for the forthcoming election. Let’s listen to their voices.

Elisa Teko

Ranogga, Western province.

For a long time, we really wanted a woman leader who could speak for us, represent us, and make rules that help women in rural areas. But every time there’s an election, our hope fades away. We were hoping to have a woman candidate in the upcoming election, but sadly, there isn’t any woman contesting in my area, Ranogga and Simbo constituency.

Mary L

Gizo, Western Province

Kaba Pitu

Gizo, Western Province

I want both men and women to represent us in parliament. It’s time for a change. We need leaders who really understand what it means to be a Member of Parliament, not just those who show up during elections and hand out things like roofing irons and solar lights.

Miriam S

Noro, Western Province

I want a leader who listens to people and talks to communities when they visit their areas. They should have good plans for helping the community that can last a long time. Also, they should find ways to help young people get jobs because the number of unemployed young people is going up in the Solomon Islands.

Jessica Darlcy

Shortland, Western Province

As a young person who sells betel nut and earn an income to me going each day I see a need of erecting a market here in Gizo Western Province. This new market should be big enough for lots of vendors like me. Many of us, including women, men, and young people, don’t have regular jobs. But if we have a good market,we can sell our local products and make a living.Even the newly upgraded Gizo market cannot accommodate all vendors because number of vendors increases in every two weeks as per my observation.