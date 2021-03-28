FIFA CONGRATULATES H/ EELS

By Taromane Martin

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated Henderson Eels FC for winning their first Telekom Soccer League title (TSL).

The FIFA President in a letter to Solomon Islands Football Federation (SIFF) President William Lai said Henderson Eels FC achievement is without doubt, the result of hard work, passion and commitment, and everyone at the club can surely be proud of this important achievement

“Congratulations to Henderson Eels FC Dear President, please allow me to congratulate Henderson Eels FC for having been crowned 2020/21 champions of the Solomon Islands,” Infantino stated.

“This title is, no doubt, the result of hard work, passion and commitment, and everyone at the club can surely be proud of this important achievement.

“I would be grateful if you could please extend my congratulations to everybody involved, whom I encourage to continue working with determination and motivation in the future.

“On behalf of the international football community, I finally take this opportunity to thank you and your Federation for your contribution to the development and the prosperity of football in the Solomon Islands, in your region and around the world. I look forward to seeing you again soon. Yours sincerely,” the letter adds.

SIFF President William Lai meanwhile said it is indeed a proud and historic moment for the Eddie Marahare, Advance Technology sponsored Henderson Eels side.

“No doubt for Henderson Eels being the first title meant a lot of people connected to the club,” the SIFF president said.

“A wonderful achievement as the club is only at its Fourth season. It needs a lot of sweat, dedication and team work.

” A Proud moment for the history of the club. TO the President, Hudson and your executive, enjoy this moment and look forward to Henderson Eels to achieve greater in the coming season to retain plus the OFC Champions League,” Lai adds.

Henderson Eels FC were crowned TSL champions on March 21st after their final match with former champions Solomon Warriors FC at the Lawson Tama.

Eels clinched their first title finishing their 2020-2021 TSL seasons with 50 points while Solomon Warriors FC finished their season with 49 points.

New seasons of the Telekom Soccer League is likely to return in June, 2021 according to TSL Chairman Anthony Makabo.