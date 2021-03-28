Western Province takes steps to revive Investment Corporation

BY BEN BILUA

In Gizo

THE David Gina led Provincial Government has made positive steps to reinvigorate the Western Province Investment Corporation (WPIC).

An Audit report of the province’s business arm has been tabled and adopted during the recent Provincial Assembly since its establishment some 20 years ago.

The Audit was carried out by an appointed Auditor from the Auditor General Office with opinions and forward plans required to strengthen the institution.

Finance Minister of Western Province, Christian Burley Mesepitu said the task to audit the institution was difficult as accounts were lost and outdated.

He told the assembly that there were virtually no accounts, so as transactions to prepare any financial statement for the date preceding 31 March 2011 back to the day the institution was established.

Mesepitu said the Gina Government has displayed commitment to the transformation of the entity and should be commended for the job well-done.