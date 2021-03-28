EASTER ROAD RACE CONFIRMED

By Taromane Martin

Athletics Solomon Islands Federation will host the 2021 Easter Road race on April 3rd, Federation President Nelson Kabitana confirmed.

Kabitana said this Easter road race is one of the federation’s activities and events that will help identify elite and potential athletes for National athletics training team in preparations for upcoming international and regional events.

“After two years the newly elected Athletics Solomon executives will host the National Easter road race 2021,” the statement reads.

“The program will be on 3rd April 4pm and will commence at the Bishop Dale at Riffle Range and finishes at the Lawson tama stadium.

“The launching of the race will be facilitated by the Patron Mr Francis Kelsie and finishes at the Lawson tama with medal presentation ceremony.

“The Executives look forward for other provincial associations’ elite road and long distance athletes to compete, the associations such as western athletics association, Makira, Central, Malaita, Guadalcanal and Honiara city athletes for the one day event.

“The Athletics Solomon encourages expats who wish to participate in the Easter Road race, to come forward and fill forms to participate.

“Athletics Solomon continues to encourage all athletes from the province and here in the city to keep train, discipline as the national championship will be in end of May here in Honiara.

“Last week the Athletics held their first training trials for Team Guadalcanal and Honiara city at Lawson Tama stadium, with impressive time by the both men and women.

“Registration and entry for the Easter road race the executives encourages coaches and athletes to see the Development officer and the executive, registration opens Monday and closes Thursday 11pm,” the statement adds.