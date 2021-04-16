DETAILS OF ‘BRUTAL KILLING’

–Dead Chinese mother had made phone call to husband for help: Police

–Several stab wounds

–Broken kitchen knife blade embedded in wound

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

Police have disclosed disturbing details into Tuesday’s killing of a Chinese woman, an incident which police have described as a “brutal killing”.

The dead mother-of-two had made a phone call to her husband pleading help, police said.

It is unclear at this point whether the call was made during the attack or after.

Police adds that there are “several stabs to her body and back”.

In one wound, the broken blade of a kitchen knife was left embedded deep into the flesh, police adds.

Police are yet to come up with any suspect.

Materials from the footage of cctv cameras, as of yesterday, were yet to be viewed by police.

In his weekly media conference yesterday, Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau said, “the deceased’s husband received a call from his wife that she has been attacked.”

Mangau said the husband was at their home in Ranadi when he had a call from his wife that she has been attacked.

“The husband received a call from his wife help me, help me, help me and that is when the husband rushed to their shop only to find that the shop was still locked,” Mangau said.

“Police were alerted to assist and Fire department, Police Response Team together with Forensics and Criminal Investigation Department attended and forced entry from the neighbouring shop and went inside the shop and found the wife laying down inside pool of blood.

“It was a brutal killing with several stabs to her body and back where police also saw that a kitchen knife broke on her back, and from there the body was taken to the National Referral Hospital for a post mortem to be conducted and that was already done on Wednesday and police are currently waiting on the Doctor’s report, and the report will take a week or two before it is ready,” Mangau said.

Honiara woke up to the disturbing news that the body of a Chinese woman had been found in her shop on Tuesday morning this week.

Initial reports said she had dropped off her twins at their school and came to open up the shop when the incident occurred.

Commissioner Mangau said investigation is continuing.