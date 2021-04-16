267 in quarantine

A total of 267 persons are currently undergoing the mandatory quarantine in the Government-managed Quarantine Stations. At present only one person is covid-19 active, and accommodated at the NRH Isolation unit.

National Disaster Council (NDC) in a statement yesterday said these are the latest arrivals on a series of Charter and Cargo flights from the 2nd to 11th of this month. 10 flights were scheduled for this month.

Arrivals consisted of returning nationals whose quarantine costs are fully paid by the government, and dozens of expatriates exempted to enter the country who meet most of their costs of quarantine.

NDC through Camp Management Sector Committee (CMSC) since activated for managing Quarantine Stations has registered and quarantined more than 3,400 returning nationals along with foreigners. CMSC continues its crucial role in managing all Quarantine Stations with a limited number of front liners after its scale-down operation since last month.

In the meantime, the government has stopped its repatriation flights as of February and all overseas remaining Solomon Islanders will return through normal weekly Friday scheduled cargo flights of Solomon Airlines and other approved flights.

