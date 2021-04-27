COVID CASES AT 20

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

SOLOMON Islands official number of covid-19 cases stands at 20.

This is based on the National Situational Report released by National Disaster Council yesterday.

The report states that 19 cases have recovered while one is still active and remains in isolation.

The new COVID case detected onboard a cargo vessel MV Chefoo over the weekend was not recorded.

The case was detected on a crewmember of the cargo vessel and has now come under strict quarantine.

“While the new case was diagnosed in the country’s Molecular Laboratory, it will not be registered as a Solomon Islands case.

“This case is referred to as the country’s ‘Conveyance Case 1’,” report states.

The vessel left Lae, in Papua to Honiara on the 15th of April and arrived in Honiara on April 17.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare announced in his National Address last week that the case was detected following a comprehensive risk assessment undertaken by the ‘Vessels’ Exemption Committee’ over the weekend.

“This individual was one of five new crew members that joined the vessel at Lae Port in PNG on 15th April 2021.

“It is notable that all five new crew members that joined the vessel at Lae, tested negative for COVID-19 at Lae on 12th April 2021, three days before boarding the vessel,” he said.