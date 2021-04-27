Seven martyred brothers remembered

Advertise with Islandsun

Thousands of companions, friends and supporters of Melanesian Brotherhood commemorated the seven martyred brothers and Saint Mark’s day at Tabalia on April 24 and 25.

The two-day celebration was marked with eucharist feasting and fellowship with companions, supporters and friends throughout the three regions of the Melanesian Brotherhood – Solomon Islands, PNG and Vanuatu.

On April 24 the brothers remember the death of the seven brothers who were killed for the purpose of peace in 2003 on the weather coast of Guadalcanal.

It was history to remember as it marks one of the darkest events but also the day of victory for the nation, Solomon Islands.

Their death was not a defeat but an event which brought resurrection and light to regain peace for the people of Solomon Islands.

“Happy are those who work for peace for theirs is the kingdom of God.”

On April 25 was the festivity of St Mark a day in which all the Chapel of MBH are dedicated as their patron saints.

This year 2021 the seven sections within the region admitted eight novices each which gives a total of 56 first-year novices within Solomon Islands region.

At Tabalia the central headquarters of the Melanesian, thousands of companions, relatives, friends and supporters of the brotherhood came to have fellowship with the brothers for the weekend. Some even there for a whole week.

At Fox section headquarter Poronahe, in the Hanuatoo section the activity on Sunday went on till late in the evening. People travelled from all over the province. It was a day of celebration and fellowship, commented one of the teachers at Waimapuru NSS.

The brotherhood acknowledges the companions, the Anglican Church of Melanesia, the Anglican Church of Papua New Guinea, IFI in Philippines, the churches in Australia and New Zealand, the MMUK and companions in UK, friends, supporters and all who support the MBH in kindness.